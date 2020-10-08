Left Menu
Development News Edition

No symptoms for 86% of lockdown COVID cases, UK study says

People who were asymptomatic accounted for 86% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a UK sample population during lockdown, a study showed on Thursday, meaning the current policy of testing people with symptoms might miss many cases.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:00 IST
No symptoms for 86% of lockdown COVID cases, UK study says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People who were asymptomatic accounted for 86% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a UK sample population during lockdown, a study showed on Thursday, meaning the current policy of testing people with symptoms might miss many cases. In England, people are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 only if they have symptoms of a persistent cough, fever, or loss of taste or smell, with suspected contacts of positive cases told to self-isolate in the first instance.

But epidemiologists at University College London found that such an approach might miss the vast majority of cases, complicating Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempts to clamp down on a second wave of the virus. UCL scientists used the Office for National Statistics Infection Survey, which looks at the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and not only those who get a test because they have symptoms.

The pilot study sampled 36,061 people living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who were tested between April 26 and June 27. Of the 115 with a positive result, only 16 reported symptoms, with 99 not reporting any specific symptoms on the day of the test. Moreover, 142 people who reported symptoms on the day of the test did not test positive for COVID-19, vastly outnumbering those who tested positive.

"The fact that so many people who tested positive were asymptomatic on the day of a positive test result calls for a change to future testing strategies," said Irene Petersen of UCL Epidemiology & Health Care. "More widespread testing will help to capture 'silent' transmission and potentially prevent future outbreaks."

The authors noted that other studies showed different results, with one in China suggesting just 5% of cases were asymptomatic, and a study in Iceland suggesting 43 cases out of 100 had no symptoms. They added that the sampling used in any study was likely to be a factor in its findings.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

5Paisa Capital posts Q2 net profit at Rs 2.67 cr

5Paisa Capital on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 2.67 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. In comparison, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the year-ago period, 5paisa Capital said in a statement.Total i...

Naveen Patnaik launches 12 projects worth Rs 8,796 cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 12 industrial projects, including eight Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME and four large units in sectors ranging from health care, renewable energy, steel, IT, cement manufac...

Georgian police abused LGBT+ activists with strip searches, court rules

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Europes top rights court said on Thursday Georgian police had deliberately humiliated LGBT activists by strip searching them during a raid, a ruling campaigners hope will help ch...

Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,736

Nagaland reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the states tally to 6,736, health department officials said on Thursday. A total of 66 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the recovery count to 5,510, they said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020