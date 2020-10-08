COVID-19: J-K admin declares Kishtwar 'green zone'

Kishtwar is the only district in Jammu and Kashmir to be declared a 'green zone' while Lakhanpur and Jawahar Tunnel are the only 'red zones' in the union territory in the latest categorisation done by the administration on Thursday for containing the spread of COVID-19. All the districts in the union territory, except Kishtwar, have been categorised as 'orange zones' in view of the latest situation with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. Kishtwar district has been declared a green zone. Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir, has been declared a red zone with a buffer zone of 500 metres in either side of the highway, according to the order. Similarly, either side of the Jawahar Tunnel, which is the entry point to the Kashmir Valley, has also been declared a red zone.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 1,291 deaths due to COVID-19 so far, while 81,793 persons have been infected by the disease. However, there has been a steady improvement in the situation over the past one week with the number of recovered patients exceeding fresh infections on daily basis. The UT has around 12,000 active cases while over 69,000 patients have recovered from the infection.