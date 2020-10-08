Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci says "reasonably good chance" Regeneron antibody therapy helped Trump

"There is a reasonably good chance that in fact it made him much better," Fauci said during an interview on MSNBC. Fauci also said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States and 1 million people globally, is far more serious than the seasonal flu.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:05 IST
Fauci says "reasonably good chance" Regeneron antibody therapy helped Trump
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's health was likely helped by an experimental therapy made by Regeneron Inc in which he received antibodies to fight the disease. "There is a reasonably good chance that in fact it made him much better," Fauci said during an interview on MSNBC.

Fauci also said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States and 1 million people globally, is far more serious than the seasonal flu. "There is no doubt about that," Fauci said when asked about President Trump's tweet comparing the disease to the seasonal flu. Twitter took down the tweet.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Will release impact-based cyclone warnings this season: IMD

The India Meteorological Department will release dynamic impact-based cyclone warnings for districts this season to help minimise economic losses and damage to property due to the intense weather system, Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra...

India-US two-plus-two dialogue expected to take place in Delhi on Oct 26-27

The third edition of the two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US is expected to take place on October 26 and 27 here during which both sides are likely to carry out a comprehensive review of their strategic cooperation, people famili...

Farmers’ outfits meet in Kurukshetra, call for nationwide 'chaka jam' Nov 3

Farmers organisations from several states on Thursday gave a call for country-wide road blockades on November 3 to protest against the three central farm laws. A decision for the nationwide chakka jam next month was taken during a marathon ...

Mamata condoles Paswan's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing away of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. She extended her condolences to his family members, colleagues and admirers.Deeply saddened to hear the ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020