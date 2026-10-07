"Detention of Rahul Gandhi unacceptable": Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan

Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday condemned the detention of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that it was “unacceptable”. “Detention of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is not acceptable; we strongly condemn it,” Rajmohan said while addressing the media after inaugurating the Chennai District-level Athletics Competitions at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday took to the streets of the national capital and marched towards the Election Commission, raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. On a question about why Chief Minister Vijay does not meet the press, TVK leader said that he and other ministers regularly interact with media persons.

“I continuously meet presspersons. Ministers Aadhav Arjuna, Nirmal Kumar and others meet the press. Why shouldn't we meet the press? Don't we have the right?” he said. On the Secretariat issue, Raj Mohan said that the Chief Minister would take a final decision after considering public opinion and accommodating everyone.

He also said that crimes against women had significantly reduced since the launch of the Singa Penn force and added that such crimes would reduce further with its expansion. Speaking about the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-polls, Raj Mohan said that the number of votes polled indicated that the victory of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was confirmed.

“Looking at the votes polled, the victory of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is confirmed. Elections were conducted in a very civilised manner without distribution of money. I thank CM Vijay for this. Future by-polls will also be conducted in a civilised manner without violence,” he said. After the bypolls on Tuesday, the Dharapuram assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of P Sathyabama, who quit the AIADMK to join Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). A similar vacancy arose in Maduranthakam after AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel resigned from the assembly and subsequently joined the TVK.

On the Dharapuram Sathyabama video and reports regarding the removal of a Tamil name at the entrance of the Madurai Kallazhagar temple for Hindi, Raj Mohan said both matters needed to be fact-checked. He said body-shaming Sathyabama as a woman was unacceptable and questioned the neutrality of media outlets publishing unverified claims circulating on social media.

A video of TVK candidate P Sathyabama went viral on Monday, claiming that Rs 35 crore had been spent in the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll by TVK, while stating that she had not watched the video related to the TVK candidate. Meanwhile, Raj Mohan also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office. (ANI)