Micron's Taoyuan union in Taiwan secures authorisation to strike

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 13:21 IST
Micron's Taoyuan union in Taiwan secures authorisation to strike

A Taiwanese ‌union ​representing workers at Micron Technology said on Wednesday it had secured authorisation from its members to strike work over ‌a dispute concerning the company's bonus scheme, escalating a labour conflict at the chipmaker's largest manufacturing hub. The union, which represents workers at Micron's operations in the northern city of ‌Taoyuan, said 1,994 members, or 99% of those casting ballots, voted in favour ‌of a strike. It said details of any strike, including its timing, were still under discussion.

Taiwan is a crucial production centre for Micron's DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, key components in AI ⁠servers. A labour ​action could amplify ⁠supply concerns in an already tight memory-chip market. Micron employs about 15,000 people in Taiwan, with separate unions ⁠representing workers at its Taoyuan and Taichung operations.

Mediation with the Taoyuan union ended without agreement ​in September, while the Taichung union remains in negotiations. Together, the two unions ⁠represent more than 80% of Micron's Taiwan workforce.

Micron in September announced fiscal 2026 rewards for more than ⁠60,000 ​employees globally following what it described as an "extraordinary year" for the company. That included employees in Taiwan receiving a T$1 million ($31,386.33) cash bonus. However, the Taoyuan ⁠union said the package failed to address its demand for a permanent profit-sharing mechanism ⁠and criticised Micron ⁠for announcing them while labour mediation was underway without first reaching an agreement with the union.

($1 = 31.8610 Taiwan dollars)

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