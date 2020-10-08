WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.

Deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million. India reported 78,524 new cases, followed by Brazil at 41,906 and the United States with 38,904 new infections.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 330,340 on Oct. 2. The agency reported a record 12,393 deaths on April 17.