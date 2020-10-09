Australia records second day without COVID-19 death for first time in three months
Australia reported its second straight day without any COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus in three months.
Australian states and territories reported 16 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 28 on Thursday, and no deaths for two days, the first time Australia has gone 48 hours without a COVID-19 death since July 11. The results cement optimism that Australia has contained a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
The country's second most populous state Victoria, the epicentre of Australia's COVID-19 outbreak, said they now have less than 200 active infections. "These are the results that come from a really determined effort to defeat this second wave," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.
Australia has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus infections and about 900 deaths - far fewer than many other developed countries.
