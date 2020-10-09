New French envoy meets Puducherry CM

The new Consul General of France in Puducherry Ms. Lise Talbot Barre met Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at his office here Friday. A release from the office of the Chief Minister said Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao was also present on the occasion, described as a courtesy meeting.

The Chief Minister and the Consul General held formal discussions on various matters, official sources said. The union territory of Puducherry was a former French colony.