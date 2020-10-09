PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:25pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3952 3707 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 744864 691040 6159 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 11479 8679 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 191397 159833 794 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 193826 181781 934 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 12985 11505 188 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 134612 106027 1158 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 303693 276046 5692 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 37591 32317 491 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 149194 129441 3550 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 139932 127540 1562 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 16864 13740 238 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 82429 69979 1306 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 90486 80439 775 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 690269 561610 9789 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 268100 175304 955 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 4902 3550 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 143629 124887 2574 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1506018 1229339 39732------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 12810 9866 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 7388 4903 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2157 1974 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 6736 5564 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 246839 220388 991 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 30904 25543 558 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 122459 108533 3773 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 154785 130694 1621 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3246 2650 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 646128 591811 10120------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 208535 180953 1208 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 27982 23474 311 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 54063 45774 716 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 430708 383086 6293 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 287603 252806 5501 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 6968565 5974783 107351------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 72025 81687 913 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 69,06,151 and the death toll at 1,06,490. The ministry said that 59,06,069 people have so far recovered from the infection.