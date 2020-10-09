Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-History of Trump's COVID-19 illness

Trump tells Fox News he is awaiting his own test results. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump tested positive on Oct. 1 on a same-day COVID-19 test used as a screening tool by the White House but did not immediately disclose the result.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 23:17 IST
TIMELINE-History of Trump's COVID-19 illness

U.S. President Trump revealed on Friday, Oct. 2 that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The following is a timeline of his infection and treatment: Sept. 26: Trump hosts an event in the White House Rose Garden to announce his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Masks and social distancing are not enforced and multiple attendees later test positive for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported. It is unclear if the president was infected at the event or elsewhere.

Sept. 29: Trump debates Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Cleveland. Biden since tests negative. Oct. 1: Trump attends an indoor fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey in the afternoon. In the evening, he says he is entering quarantine after Hope Hicks, a White House adviser who works closely with the president, reveals she has tested positive for COVID-19. Trump tells Fox News he is awaiting his own test results.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump tested positive on Oct. 1 on a same-day COVID-19 test used as a screening tool by the White House but did not immediately disclose the result. The White House did not immediately respond to the Journal's request for comment. Oct. 2: Trump announces on Twitter in the early hours that he and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for COVID-19. Later that day he is moved to Walter Reed military hospital in Bethseda, Maryland. He receives an infusion of medicines, including an experimental antibody drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oct. 3: Trump's doctor says the president is making good progress and receives the first dose of a five-day course of remdesivir, an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences Inc , authorized by U.S. regulators to treat COVID-19. He also starts receiving a steroid called dexamethasone after experiencing "transient low oxygen levels," his doctors say during a news conference the following day. Oct. 4: Trump temporarily leaves the hospital in a motorcade to wave at supporters, a move criticized by some for putting Secret Service agents driving his vehicle at risk.

Oct. 5: Trump returns to the White House after a three-night hospital stay. He tells Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 and removes his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. Oct. 7: Trump's physician says he has been symptom free for 24 hours, with a physical examination and his vital signs showing his condition remains stable.

Oct. 8: Trump says he is no longer contagious, without offering medical evidence. He says is still on steroids but has stopped taking "most therapeutics." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends patients wait 10 days after symptoms arise before they assume they are not contagious or that they obtain two negative DNA-detecting PCR tests 24 hours apart to prove negativity.

Oct 9: A White House spokeswoman says Trump will be tested for COVID-19 and will not go out in public if it is determined he can still spread the virus.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Trump aims to hit campaign trail as soon as Monday, awaits more testing

President Donald Trump is itching to get back on the campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection but is unlikely to hold any in-person events until at least Monday, aides said on Friday. Trump said on Thursday night he hope...

37 more cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram; total recoveries 1,974

Thirty-seven more people were cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,974, while seven fresh cases pushed the northeastern states tally to 2,157, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus pat...

COVID-19: Rajasthan CM urges people not to use firecrackers this Diwali

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. While reviewing the pandemic situation with experts...

Tennis-Beating 'Big Three' at slams tougher, feels Schwartzman

Defeating the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slams is far more difficult than facing them in three-set matches, Argentine Diego Schwartzman said after he lost in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020