Singapore to allow cruise lines from November to give people experience of safe travel

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 10-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 16:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has decided to allow two cruise lines to offer the residents of the country "cruises to nowhere" voyages from November as a pilot scheme to ease the travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection, according to a media report. The Singapore's Tourism Board said that it will allow two cruise lines—World Dream in November and Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Sea in December—to sail and give people an experience of safe travel during the times of coronavirus, the Channel News Asia reported. "As part of the measures easing the restriction imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, two cruise lines will be allowed to offer Singapore residents 'cruises to nowhere' from November, under a pilot scheme with enhanced safety protocols and mandatory COVID-19 testing for both crew and passengers," the report said.

"Genting Cruise Lines' World Dream will start offering those cruises on November 6, while Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas will begin sailing in December," the report said on Friday, citing a statement from the Singapore Tourism Board. Cruise to nowhere means the departure and arrival of the ship to the same seaport and merely given the passengers an experience of travel.

The pilot cruises will be round-trips with no ports of call, sailing at a reduced capacity of up to 50 per cent and only open to Singapore residents, the tourism board said in a statement. It said the government will monitor the outcomes of the pilot sailings carefully in the coming months before deciding on the next steps for cruises.

Meanwhile, Singapore has reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 57,886, the health ministry said on Saturday. The Ministry of Health said among the new cases five are imported infections and they have been placed on stay-home quarantines.

"Singapore's new COVID-19 tally stands at 57,866 with seven new cases reported. The five imported cases are home quarantined," the ministry said in a statement. Of the other two cases, one was from the community and the other from the dormitories for migrant workers here.

The ministry said thirty-seven patients remained in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 120 were recuperating in community facilities as of Friday. With seven cases discharged from hospital on Friday, 57,675 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

