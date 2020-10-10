Left Menu
Muzaffarnagar reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases

Ninety-four more people, including 33 jail inmates, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 588, officials said. She said 78 patients also recovered, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 4,578.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:02 IST
Ninety-four more people, including 33 jail inmates, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 588, officials said. Seventy-eight patients also recovered in the district, they said.

COVID-19 test results of 1,923 samples were received on Saturday and 94 of them came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said. She said 78 patients also recovered, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 4,578.

