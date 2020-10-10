Muzaffarnagar reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases

Ninety-four more people, including 33 jail inmates, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 588, officials said. Seventy-eight patients also recovered in the district, they said.

COVID-19 test results of 1,923 samples were received on Saturday and 94 of them came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said. She said 78 patients also recovered, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 4,578.