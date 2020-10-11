Odisha constitutes panels to audit healthcare quality in

The Odisha government has constituted district-level committees to audit the quality of healthcare in COVID-19 hospitals and review the deaths caused by the disease, a health official said on Sunday. The committees were formed on the direction of Assembly Speaker S N Patro after members cutting across party lines expressed concern during the recently-concluded monsoon session over poor treatment facilities at both state-run and private COVID-19 hospitals.

The committees will be headed by an officer authorised by the collector or the municipal commissioner and he/she should not be below the rank of the additional district magistrate, a health department order issued on Saturday said. The chief district medical and public health officer, a doctor trained in handling ICU and a medical officer of the treating facility will be among the members of the committee, it said.

The committees will also examine the medical records of the patients to improve COVID response and save lives, the order added..