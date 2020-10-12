Health News Roundup: Spain's Catalonia, Navarre tighten COVID measures; British PM Johnson to unveil new coronavirus rules and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Spain's Catalonia, Navarre tighten COVID measures as cases rise

The Spanish regions of Catalonia and Navarre will bring in new restrictions on working and public gatherings after worrying rises in COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Sunday. Josep Maria Argimon, the Catalan health secretary, asked companies to tell employees to work from home for the next 15 days.

Turning local, British PM Johnson to unveil new coronavirus rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England's worst affected areas. Northern England has been particularly hard hit by a new surge in coronavirus cases that has forced local lockdowns as students returned to schools and universities across Britain.

Coronavirus pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high

Russia recorded a fresh record increase in daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the world's fourth highest infection tally towards 1.3 million. The coronavirus taskforce said it had recorded 13,634 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,501 in Moscow.

Iran plans to expand face mask mandate beyond capital

Iran plans to make mask-wearing mandatory in public in other large cities after imposing it in Tehran to fight rising coronavirus infections, the health minister said on Sunday, as the country's nuclear chief became the latest official to be infected. Mask-wearing became mandatory in public in the capital on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani announced that violators would be fined, as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Germans must reduce travel, partying to fight COVID-19, says Merkel aide

Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnecessary travel as the country battles rising coronavirus infections, an aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday. "We must be a bit stricter in places where infection chains spread mostly, which is parties and, unfortunately, also travel," the chancellor's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told public broadcaster ARD.

U.S. CDC reports 213,614 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/36sYS1R

India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million ahead of festivals

India's coronavirus caseload topped 7 million on Sunday when the health ministry reported 74,383 new infections in the previous 24 hours, with a rise in infections in southern states offsetting a drop in western regions. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 918 in the last 24 hours to 108,334, the ministry said.

France reports over 16,000 new COVID cases, 46 deaths in past 24 hours

The number of new coronavirus infections in France was 16,101 in the last 24 hours, down from a record of almost 27,000 the previous day, health ministry data showed on Sunday. The figures took the cumulative total to 734,974 since the start of the year. The number of deaths from the virus increased by 46 to 32,730.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies. Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.