(OFFICIAL)-Brazil records 290 coronavirus deaths in last day, Health Ministry says

(OFFICIAL)-Brazil records 290 coronavirus deaths in last day, Health Ministry saysReuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 05:21 IST
Brazil confirmed 290 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 12,342 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The South American country has now registered 5,094,979 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,488 total deaths. The government corrected its earlier figure of 5,094,982 total cases.
