Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi stops displaying notices at homes of COVID-19 patients because of stigma

Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with coronavirus because this has amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness, officials said on Monday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:25 IST
Delhi stops displaying notices at homes of COVID-19 patients because of stigma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with coronavirus because this has amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness, officials said on Monday. Early on during the outbreak in the Indian capital, officials would paste a poster on the homes of people in quarantine after they had tested positive for the virus to make sure everyone in the neighbourhood was careful. It also deterred people from violating the quarantine.

But more than six months into the pandemic people were fully aware of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and there was less need to publicise the cases, city officials said. Instead it was important to instil confidence in people to come forward and test themselves. "There is a stigma with the coronavirus disease and posters outside the house amplify that. By doing away with this, we are aiming at increased testing. We want more people to get themselves tested without thinking of stigmas," said Delhi environment minister Kailash Gehlot.

India's total coronavirus cases stood at 7.12 million on Monday, health ministry data showed, behind only the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark. The country recorded 66,732 new infections in the last 24 hours, a decline from last month's highs, but still the world's highest daily rise.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 816 to 109,150, the health ministry said. Delhi makes up a little over 4% of India's total caseload, the second highest after the western city of Pune, and ahead of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Some residents in Delhi said that such was the fear over the disease that people tried to distance themselves from patients even after they had recovered. "Discrimination is widespread, putting posters adds to the problem," said Dr Jugal Kishore who heads the community medicines department at Delhi's Safdarjang hospital.

Other states such as Uttar Pradesh, the most populous, have also stopped publicising cases in the neighbourhood. But the practice remains prevalent in Mumbai, residents said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways CEO replaced as company fights for survival

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has been replaced after 4 12 years on the job as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world. International Consolidated Airlines Group, BAs parent company, said Monday that Cruz had been replaced b...

SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into death of Disha Salian

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Chief Justi...

ITC Fiama launches 'MyHappimess,' an initiative to lead conversations on mental well-being on World Mental Health Day, Fiama embarks on this journey with #SayMoreThanOkay

In the conundrum of everyday life, stress, anxiety, anger, happiness, sadness, loves are all emotions and moods that are experienced and dominate the mind state. Every decision or action is often tied to our mental state. But these emotions...

I feel like a kid in a candy store: Arjun Kapoor on resuming work post-COVID-19 recovery

Days after recovering from coronavirus, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday resumed work and said that he feels like a kid in a candy store, after returning to the sets. Terming the film sets as his, happy place, the actor took to Instagram to sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020