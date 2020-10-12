Left Menu
Swiss report 4,068 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

The agency reported a total of 64,436 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein, up from 60,368 on Friday. The death toll rose by 7 to 1,801. The country reported its first confirmed case in late February and hit a record this month after dwindling to as few as three on June 1.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:51 IST
The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 4,068 over the weekend, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Monday. The agency reported a total of 64,436 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein, up from 60,368 on Friday. The death toll rose by 7 to 1,801.

