Malaysia reports 563 new coronavirus cases including 2 deaths

Malaysia reports 563 new coronavirus cases including 2 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:06 IST
Malaysia reported 563 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with nearly half detected in Sabah state, which has already seen a large increase in infections over the past few weeks.
The new cases raise Malaysia's cumulative tally to 16,220 cases, according to the health ministry. There were two new deaths reported, raising the fatality toll to 159.
