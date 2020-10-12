Naidu recovers from COVID-19
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, his office said. "As per today's RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement. Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, it said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:01 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, his office said. Naidu had tested positive for coronavirus on September 29.
The 71-year-old was asymptomatic and in good health. He was under home isolation during his recovery from the infection. "As per today's RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.
Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, it said. "He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being," the statement said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Usha Naidu
- M Venkaiah Naidu