Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new COVID-19 infections

The Chinese city of Qingdao said on Monday it will test its entire population of more than 9 million people for coronavirus, after discovering 12 new infections that appeared to be linked to a hospital treating imported infections. Daily COVID-19 infections in mainland China have fallen drastically since early in the outbreak, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:40 IST
China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new COVID-19 infections

The Chinese city of Qingdao said on Monday it will test its entire population of more than 9 million people for coronavirus, after discovering 12 new infections that appeared to be linked to a hospital treating imported infections.

Daily COVID-19 infections in mainland China have fallen drastically since early in the outbreak, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan. China had reported no new domestically transmitted cases since early August, but has remained on high alert. Qingdao reported a total of six new COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic infections on Sunday, all linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where infected travellers arriving from overseas have been treated in an isolated area.

The specific source of infection was still under investigation, the city government said on Sunday. The testing would cover the city in five days, the city said.

The new cases were all of current or former patients in Qingdao Chest Hospital, hospital staff, or their family members. One asymptomatic case was a taxi driver whose wife worked at the hospital and was also infected. Qingdao said it has locked down the Qingdao Chest Hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital, which the taxi driver visited. Buildings housing infected individuals have also been locked down as part of the city's virus containment measures.

The new infections emerged shortly after China completed its Golden Week holiday, during which millions of people travelled domestically. Disease control authorities in several cities including Beijing advised residents to avoid unnecessary trips to Qingdao. An investment and trade expo in Qingdao organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16-18 was postponed, state TV reported.

Qingdao's mass testing campaign is not China's first. Wuhan tested its entire population, and mass schemes involving several million samples have also been conducted in Beijing and Urumqi. The National Health Commission's daily tally reported 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none in Qingdao were included. The number of new nationwide asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately from confirmed cases, rose to 32 from 23 a day earlier, the NHC said. It did not offer a breakdown on where the new asymptomatic cases were reported, although it said 29 were imported.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 85,578. The death toll remains at 4,634.

Also Read: India initiates probe against alleged dumping of pharma raw material by Chinese firms

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Galaxy A42 5G, Samsungs most affordable 5G smartphone to date will hit UK stores on November 6, the company confirmed on Monday. The phone features a Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a fast-charging batt...

After molesting 4-year-old girl, man attacks cops; shot at

EDS Correcting word in 1st para Bengaluru, Oct 12 PTI A man, who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl, was shot at by the police as he attacked them with a sharp weapon when they went to arrest him. Dinesh 32 attacked the policemen ...

PAG-led consortium to acquire city-based API manufacturer

Private equity firm PAG-led consortium has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in city-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API maker Anjan Drug Pvt. Ltd, the company announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclo...

Soccer-Dalian confirm Jailson signing before relegation playoffs

Dalian Pro have wrapped up the signing of Fenerbahces Brazilian utility player Jailson, the Chinese Super League club coached by Rafa Benitez annnounced on social media on Monday.The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020