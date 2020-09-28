Left Menu
Development News Edition

India initiates probe against alleged dumping of pharma raw material by Chinese firms

Nectar Life Sciences and Sterile India have filed an application before the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) seeking initiation of the probe. According to a DGTR notification, the applicants have contended that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to dumped imports from China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:29 IST
India initiates probe against alleged dumping of pharma raw material by Chinese firms
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of a pharma raw material, Ceftriaxone Sodium Sterile, from China, following complaints by domestic manufacturers. Nectar Life Sciences and Sterile India have filed an application before the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) seeking initiation of the probe.

According to a DGTR notification, the applicants have contended that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to dumped imports from China. They requested imposition of anti-dumping duty on the import.

Ceftriaxone Sodium Sterile is an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or raw material used for formulation for treating disease like lower respiratory tract infection, skin infection, and intra-abdominal infection. "On the basis of the duly substantiated written application by the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, about dumping of the subject goods originating in or exported from the subject country (China)...the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation," it said.

In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping in respect of the product from China. If DGTR finds that there is dumping of the product which is impacting domestic manufacturers, it will recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

While DGTR recommends the duty, the Finance Ministry imposes it. The period of investigation is April 2019-March 2020. It would also look into the data of April 2016-19 period.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market. Dumping impacts the price of the product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR in India. The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. India and China are members of the Geneva-based organisation, which deals with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Woman found dead in Jalgaon hosp: HC asks Maha on compensation

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response on an incident in June where an 82-year-old woman went missing from the COVID ward of a Jalgaon civil hospital, and her body was found in the washroom of the hospit...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara district

Pakistan on Monday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control LoC in Machhhal Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.One soldier of the Indian Army was injured in the firing, however, he h...

MFs add 4.5 lakh folios in Aug; debt schemes gain traction

The mutual fund industry added 4.5 lakh investor accounts in August, taking the total tally to 9.25 crore, primarily on account of contribution from debt schemes. Market experts said that the addition of folios suggests that investors were ...

Police examine video of suspect claiming Paris knife attack

French police are studying a video in which the man suspected of attacking people with a meat cleaver on Friday says he will commit an act of resistance after the republication of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad in a satirical magazin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020