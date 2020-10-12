Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. This is essentially a continuation of the existing rules that apply across the country.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:26 IST
EXPLAINER-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS?

Two reasons: 1. Because infection rates in parts of England, particularly in the north of the country, are rising fast.

Health officials say data show infections are beginning to move from younger people to more vulnerable older age groups, and will continue to spread further across the country. 2. The existing rules are confusing.

Over the summer, the government has tried to shut down outbreaks by tightening restrictions on an area-by-area basis. That has spawned a patchwork of different rules which ministers say needs simplifying. WHAT ARE THEY DOING?

The government is announcing three tiers of regulations, each with broadly standardised rules. Tier One: Medium

Expected to cover a significant part of the country. This is essentially a continuation of the existing rules that apply across the country. The main points are: - Rule of Six: When seeing friends and family you do not live with you should meet in groups of 6 or less.

- Early hospitality closure: Businesses selling food or drink, indoor leisure centres or facilities, funfairs, theme parks, and bingo halls, must be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tier Two: High

Most areas that have already been placed under some form of local lockdown will be put in this category, with the intention of preventing further household-to-household transmission of the virus. - All mixing between households indoors is prohibited

- The rule of six applies outdoors Tier Three: Very High

This will apply in the areas of greatest concern, and will define a minimum set of rules: - Social mixing is prohibited indoors and in private gardens

- Pubs and bars will be told to close. - Additional measures can be imposed with the agreement of local leaders. These could include closing other sectors such as gyms and casinos.

Schools, universities and non-essential retail will not be closed. WHO DOES THIS APPLY TO?

England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own rules, although they have all committed to working together where at all possible.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMEN...

2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for improving auctions

Two American economists won the Nobel Prize for improving how auctions work, research that underlies much of todays economy - from the way Google sells advertising to the way telecoms companies acquire airwaves from the government. The disc...

PM Modi to rename rural edu body after former Union minister, release his autobiography

Prime Minister&#160;Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and also rename the Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society on Tues...

NCM seeks report from WB govt on turban controversy within 15 days

The National Commission for Minorities NCM has sought a report from West Bengal government within the next 15 days on the issue of the turban of a Sikh being allegedly pulled off by the state police during a political rally last week, sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020