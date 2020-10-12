Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment of freedoms.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:26 IST
UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment of freedoms. Johnson announced a new three-tiered system in an attempt to standardise a patchwork of often complicated and confusing restrictions imposed across England. Lawmakers will vote on the move on Tuesday.

The lockdowns will include shutting pubs and bars in areas placed in the "very high" alert level from Wednesday. The other alert levels in the new system are "medium" and "high". So far, Merseyside in northwest England - which includes the city of Liverpool - is the only area classified at the "very high" level. Gyms, leisure centres, casinos, betting shops and adult gaming centres there will also close, Johnson said.

"We must act to save lives," Johnson told parliament, adding that he did not want another national lockdown and that he understood the frustrations of those chafing at the "repressions of liberty". "If we let the virus rip, then the bleak mathematics dictate that we would suffer not only an intolerable death toll from COVID, but we would put such a huge strain on our NHS (National Health Service) with an uncontrolled second spike that our doctors and nurses would simply be unable to devote themselves to other treatments."

"NARROW PATH" Health officials say the freshest data showed infections were rising across the north of England and in some more southerly areas too, while the virus was creeping up age bands towards the elderly from those aged 16-29 years.

Manchester intensive care consultant Jane Eddleston said 30% of critical care beds were taken up with COVID-19 patients and this was starting to affect healthcare for others. "This is not how we want to live our lives but this is the narrow path we have to tread between the social and economic trauma of a full lockdown and massive human and indeed economic cost of an uncontained epidemic," Johnson said.

"The weeks and months ahead will continue to be difficult and will test the mettle of this country," he said. But as millions of people across the United Kingdom grapple with restrictions, the hospitality sector says it is being brought to its knees by the government.

Karen Strickland, landlady of The Grapes pub in Liverpool, said their income was already down by 70% with the current enforced countrywide closing time of 10 p.m., and the government's support scheme help was not enough. "It's absolutely horrendous," she said, adding it made no sense to single out pubs.

Under the new restrictions, however, pubs that serve a main lunchtime or evening meal will be allowed to stay open, though they will only be able to serve alcohol as part of such a meal. Some pub owners had been contemplating legal action over the move to close pubs, saying Johnson had not produced the evidence to explain why they were being targetted.

"The plan is on hold," Sacha Lord, a night club and events operator, told Reuters. "We are still going to get the troops ready because obviously things are changing on a daily basis... We are not out of the zone yet." (Additional reporting by Michael Holden, Elizabeth Piper, Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Giles Elgood, David Clarke and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Tom Banton b Saini 8 Shubman Gill run out 34 Nitish Rana b Sundar 9 Eoin Morgan c Udana b Sundar 8 Dinesh Karthik ...

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open

Greeces tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open due to a minor leg injury. Tsitsipas picked the injury during the semi-final match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Friday.Hey everyone, Ju...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020