Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical." At a media briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 00:48 IST
UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical." At a media briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination. Tedros noted that to obtain herd immunity from a highly infectious disease such as measles, for example, about 95% of the population must be immunized.

“Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it,” he said. Some researchers have argued that allowing COVID-19 to spread in populations that are not obviously vulnerable will help build up herd immunity and is a more realistic way to stop the pandemic, instead of the restrictive lockdowns that have proved economically devastating. “Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak,” Tedros said.

Tedros said that too little was known about immunity to COVID-19 to know if herd immunity is even achievable. “We have some clues, but we don't have the complete picture,” he said, noting that WHO had documented instances of people becoming reinfected with coronavirus after recovering from an initial bout of the virus.

Tedros said that while most people appear to develop some kind of immune response, it's unclear how long that lasts or how robust that protection is — and that different people have varying responses. “Allowing a dangerous virus that we don't fully understand to run free is simply unethical," he said.

WHO estimates less than 10% of the population has any immunity to the coronavirus, meaning the vast majority of the world remains susceptible. Tedros also noted countries had reported record-high daily figures of COVID-19 to the U.N. health agency for the last four days, citing surges in Europe and the Americas in particular.

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus risks shadow Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Mondays opening of Amy Coney Barretts U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including the judges children and at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease. Republi...

Mexico makes nearly $160 mln down payment for COVAX vaccine plan

Mexicos government announced on Saturday that it made a 159.88 million payment to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX plan as countries across the globe race to secure supplies.The COVAX Fac...

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden lead over Trump growing in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled further ahead of President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, building momentum in two states that could decide the winner of Novembers election, ReutersIpsos opinion polls showed ...

Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

A Wisconsin judge on Monday allowed the states mask mandate to stand, rejecting an attempt by the Republican-controlled Legislature and a conservative law firm to overturn it, even as cases are spiking. The judge noted in his ruling that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020