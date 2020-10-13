Two more people succumb to COVID-19 in Pondy, toll rises to 567

Two more people, including a 60-year-old woman, died of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the toll to 567 in the union territory. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press meet that 268 new cases were registered at the end of testing of 4,249 samples during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 32,004.

He said4,572 patients were active while 26,865 patients recovered and discharged so far. The Minister said that 310 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.77 percent and 83.94 percent respectively. Rao said that 2.41 lakh samples had been tested so far and of them, 2.06 lakh samples were found to be negative.

Puducherry accounted for 202 new cases out of the total 268 fresh infections, followed by 36 in Karaikal, 8 in Yanam, and 22 in the Mahe region. Both the patients who died today hailed from Karaikal and had comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension.

Puducherry, Mahe, and Yanam regions did not report any fatality today.