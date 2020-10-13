Maha: COVID-19 death toll in Aurangabad crosses 1000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 35,442 after 110 more people tested positive for the disease, an official said on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 1,001 after two more patients succumbed to the viral infection, he said.

As of now, there are 2,776 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 31,665 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 87.38 per cent, while the death rate is 2.70 per cent, he said.

So far, 3,70,315 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the district, he added. During a meeting with public representatives on Monday, Collector Sunil Chavan said adequate oxygen supply is available in Aurangabad and will continue to remain so as oxygen production has been started in the district.

Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the district will soon get 100 ventilators from CSR funds and Remdesivir injections are being made available as per requirements, he added. During the meeting, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel asked the authorities to use medical facilities in rural areas to their full capacity.

Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve said the civic body and the police administration should work jointly to act against citizens who do not wear masks, and also send a proposal to the state government for additional funds. Additional Collector Dr Anant Gavhane said as of now, 5,790 Remdesivir injections are available in the district, and nearly half of these have been provided to government hospitals.