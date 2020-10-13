Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha got 12.50 lakh faulty RT-PCR kits from private firm: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state received 12.50 lakh sub- standard RT-PCR coronavirus testing kits from GCC Biotech Ltd and maintained the private firm will face legal action.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:15 IST
Maha got 12.50 lakh faulty RT-PCR kits from private firm: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state received 12.50 lakh sub- standard RT-PCR coronavirus testing kits from GCC Biotech Ltd and maintained the private firm will face legal action. Speaking to reporters in his hometown Jalna, Tope said the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), a unit of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had found that the quality of these kits was "not up to the mark".

"The state received 12.50 lakh sub-standard RT-PCR kits used for COVID-19 determination. The supplier company is GCC Biotech Ltd. "The National Institute of Virology submitted a report saying the quality of these kits were not up to the mark and that they were sub-standard," Tope said.

"The state has ordered laboratories to suspend usage of these kits till further orders. It is necessary to blacklist the company, which will face legal action as well," he added. Tope said the positivity rate was low during testing by the GCC Biotech-supplied kits, after which a committee comprising NIV scientists was formed to look into the issue, the minister said.

He said NIV kits would be used in the meantime so that the number of daily tests is not affected. The RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is considered more reliable than the rapid antigen diagnostic test in detection of coronavirus.

RT-PCR tests require processing with specialty lab equipment and chemicals..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...

AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless - speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called 5G means different things to different people. To industry proponents, its the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, its the backbone technology of a future that America will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020