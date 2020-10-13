Left Menu
Development News Edition

45 more COVID deaths, over 3K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 45 more novel coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 5,854 on Tuesday, while the tally rose to 3.14 lakh with 3,036 new cases, the Health Department said. Forty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,854, according to the a health bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:20 IST
45 more COVID deaths, over 3K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 45 more novel coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 5,854 on Tuesday, while the tally rose to 3.14 lakh with 3,036 new cases, the Health Department said. The number of new daily cases recorded from October 2-12 stood below the 3,000-mark.

The 3,036 positive cases came out of 54,957 tests. Forty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,854, according to the a health bulletin. There are 21,490 active cases, up from 20,535 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,14,224 and 28,6880 people have recovered, it said.

The number of containment zones slightly increased to 2,747. The positivity rate stood at 5.52 per cent while the recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent. Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting of all district magistrates on COVID-19 management, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 16,117 beds in COVID hospitals, 11,008 are vacant. It said that 956 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000 mark.

The number of rapid antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 43,934, while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 11,023, totalling to 54,957, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million is over 1.95 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 37 lakh.

The number of people in home isolation slightly dropped to 12,176 on Tuesday compared to 12,365 the previous day. PTI KND HMB.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...

AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless - speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called 5G means different things to different people. To industry proponents, its the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, its the backbone technology of a future that America will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020