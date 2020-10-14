Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90% of its population, by the end of 2021. ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,990 new infections, the lowest number in three weeks, and 40 additional deaths. * Australia's most populous state said on Tuesday it will ease restrictions despite reporting the biggest one-day jump in new cases in six weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 03:14 IST
European nations tightened coronavirus restrictions and scientists said reinfection cases raised concerns over immunity, while the G20 group was ready to extend a multi-billion dollar debt freeze to help the world's poorest countries survive the pandemic.

* Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called for a two-to-three-week "circuit breaker" lockdown, piling pressure on PM Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19. * The Netherlands will return to a "partial lockdown" on Wednesday, while Ukraine's government voted to extend its lockdown until the end of the year and Italy imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities.

* New COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths all spiked further in France as the nation braced for potential additional restrictions. * Russia reported record high daily cases and deaths, but authorities said they do not plan to impose lockdowns across the country.

* Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive, Portugal's Football Federation said. AMERICAS

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-led U.S. Senate would vote on a scaled-down coronavirus economic relief bill of the type Democrats have rejected as they hold out for trillions in aid. * Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90% of its population, by the end of 2021.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,990 new infections, the lowest number in three weeks, and 40 additional deaths.

* Australia's most populous state said on Tuesday it will ease restrictions despite reporting the biggest one-day jump in new cases in six weeks. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's death toll rose by 254 to 29,070 on Tuesday, as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 508,389 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson said it would take at least a few days for an independent safety panel to evaluate an unexplained illness of a study participant that led to a pause in the company's COVID-19 vaccine trial. * U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern.

* The European Union has agreed to pay more than 1 billion euros to Gilead for a six-month supply of its antiviral drug remdesivir, shortly before the publication of final results of the biggest trial of the COVID-19 medication. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* JPMorgan Chase & Co executives are cautiously optimistic that the pandemic will not send the economy into the worst possible tailspin. * The number of people claiming temporary Irish jobless benefits will increase by up to 115,000 if the government imposes stricter restrictions, the public expenditure department forecast.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

