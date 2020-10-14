Malaysia reports 660 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 660 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the capital imposed tighter restrictions on movement for two weeks.

The new infections, more than half in Sabah, a state under lockdown, raised Malaysia's cumulative tally to 17,540 cases. There were four new deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 167.

