Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's Catalonia region orders bars and restaurants to shutdown for 15 days

The capital Madrid and nearby suburbs were put on partial lockdown last week. Bars and restaurants in Catalonia will only be allowed to offer take-away services and delivery, acting regional chief Pere Aragones told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:08 IST
Spain's Catalonia region orders bars and restaurants to shutdown for 15 days

The Spanish region of Catalonia, which includes the city of Barcelona, ordered bars and restaurants to close for 15 days from Thursday night onwards and limited the numbers of people allowed in shops to try to curb a surge in coronavirus cases. With close to 900,000 registered cases and more than 33,000 deaths, Spain has become the pandemic's hotspot in Western Europe. The capital Madrid and nearby suburbs were put on partial lockdown last week.

Bars and restaurants in Catalonia will only be allowed to offer take-away services and delivery, acting regional chief Pere Aragones told reporters on Wednesday. "We need to act today to avoid a total lockdown in the coming weeks ... The situation is very worrying," Aragones said, urging citizens to limit movements outside the home and to avoid unnecessary social contact.

The measures will need to be authorized by a court, Aragones said, adding that he was confident they would secure legal backing. Restaurant associations had said earlier on Wednesday they would file a lawsuit against any closure. Barcelona bar owner Gladys Roda said, "I want to trust our scientists, not politicians, and I think that if they say that things should be closed...they have their reasons."

But she added, that an economic level this could be ruinous. In addition to the measures affecting hospitality, non-professional sport competitions will be suspended and the region's gyms will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Casinos and bingo halls will be closed, shops and large shopping centers will see capacity limited to 30%, and cultural events will only be allowed to run at 50% capacity and must finish by 11 p.m. The local government will disburse 40 million euros in aid to bars and restaurants.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan set to unveil total size of Black Sea gas find

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will announce the total size of gas reserves found in the countrys largest-ever discovery when he visits a drill ship in the Black Sea on Saturday. In August, Erdogan hailed the discover...

No one to turn to? Poor Indian women 'learn to ignore' sexual abuse at work

From lewd comments to demands for sex, women working in Indias vast informal sector rarely report sexual harassment for fear of losing their jobs, labour rights campaigners said on Wednesday, three years after the MeToo movement began.From ...

Berlin pulls ad giving the mask-less the finger

The German capital pulled an advert on Wednesday that had featured an elderly woman wearing a face mask showing the middle finger to those who do not follow rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus after a storm of protest. T...

New farm laws aimed at ending 'inspector raj': Balyan

Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Wednesday said the opposition parties should not mislead farmers on new farm laws as these legislations are aimed at ending inspector raj and empowering cultivators. Addressing a press conference here,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020