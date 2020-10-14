Rajasthan sees 2,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Rajasthan recorded 15 more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,694, a health department bulletin said. The state also reported 2,021 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of people infected stands at 1,65,240, out of which, 21,711 are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 1,41,805 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the infection rose to 342 followed by 160 in Jodhpur, 126 in Bikaner, 122 in Ajmer, 109 in Kota, 86 in Bharatpur, 73 in Pali, 51 in Nagaur, 57 in Udaipur, 48 in Alwar, 44 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer and 26 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand.

Out of the 2,021 new cases, 387 cases were reported in Jaipur, 293 in Bikaner, 271 in Jodhpur, 126 each in Alwar, 109 in Ajmer, 90 in Kota, 86 in Nagaur and 82 in Churu besides the cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin added. PTI AG SRY