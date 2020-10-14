Dharavi adds 13 new COVID-19 cases

... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines may not be initially recommended for children, when they become available. Children, who rarely have severe COVID-19 symptoms, have not yet bee...
Mercedes owner Daimler is committed to Formula One but is working to slash costs and cut the environmental impact of motor racing, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius on Wednesday. We have as little reason to step out of Formula One as Bayern Mu...
Arnaud Dmare earned his fourth stage victory at this years Giro dItalia on Wednesday by winning the 11th leg in another mass sprint, and Joo Almeida held onto the overall leaders pink jersey. Dmare edged Peter Sagan and lvaro Hodeg at the e...
Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher income.             The company had reported a loss of Rs 243.97 crore dur...