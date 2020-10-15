FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European nations are closing schools, cancelling surgeries and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Italy, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia reported record figures of daily infections. * British PM Boris Johnson resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he ruled nothing out in the face of calls to shut the country down for two weeks as a "circuit breaker" in order to save lives.

* French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a third of France's population be put under nightly curfew, saying now was not the time for conviviality. AMERICAS

* Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies vowed to "do whatever it takes" to support the global economy and financial stability. * An extra 10,000 children per month may die this year from malnutrition due to the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the World Health Organisation warned.

* Tougher measures will be imposed in Portugal from Thursday onwards to contain record levels of cases. * President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said.

* Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90% of its population, by the end of 2021. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Several coronavirus clusters have emerged in Australia's two most populous states, officials said, prompting the biggest, New South Wales, to delay easing some restrictions. * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his government has the money to procure coronavirus vaccines but he would need more as he wants to inoculate the country's entire population.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan urged the parliament to act to curb the influence of medical associations and other institutions that have criticised the government's response to the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second COVID-19 vaccine, according to its register of authorised medicines.

* Rapid antigen diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus will be a game changer in the fight against the pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization's director Carissa Etienne said. * Eli Lilly & Co said other trials of its experimental coronavirus antibody therapy remain on track after a government-run study testing the treatment in hospitalized COVID-19 patients was paused due to safety concerns.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * In reporting third-quarter results, CEOs and finance chiefs at the five biggest U.S. lenders gave a muddled picture of what to expect.

* Israel's economy has lost 12.1 billion shekels from a steep drop in tourism over the first nine months of the year. * The Swiss government will not extend beyond next week emergency measures it imposed in April designed to prevent the pandemic from driving otherwise healthy companies into bankruptcy.