Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus. As Trump races against the clock, Americans are casting ballots early at a record pace. Close to 12 million people have already voted, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces second day of scrutiny

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces more grilling by senators on Wednesday, a day after fending off repeated efforts by Democrats to elicit clues about her views on the Affordable Care Act, abortion and same-sex marriage. Barrett, who is President Donald Trump's third nominee to the Supreme Court, is set to answer two more rounds of senators' queries on the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. California urges automakers to reveal improper emissions software

California air regulators on Wednesday urged automakers and engine manufacturers to disclose by the end of the year any unapproved hardware or software programs that compromise a vehicle's emissions control system. The letter from the California Air Resources Board follows a string of penalties against automakers for using software to evade emissions requirements since 2015, including Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV . Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump said in a statement. She said she and Barron had since tested negative for the virus. Mnuchin says Trump told him 'keep at this' on effort for coronavirus aid deal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had told him to keep negotiating with Democrats to try to get a fresh coronavirus relief package. "The president has said to me, keep at this until you get this done," Mnuchin said on Fox Business network. He said a deal could be reached quickly if House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi compromises. "If we don't get it now, when the president wins the election we'll get it passed quickly afterwards." Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump moving into statistical tie with Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump pulled into a statistical tie with Democratic rival Joe Biden in Florida, one of the election's most important battlegrounds, but Biden's lead appeared to widen in Arizona, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Wednesday. A separate Reuters/Ipsos national poll found that Biden also leads Trump among all U.S. likely voters by 10 percentage points. The Oct. 9-13 poll showed that 51% of likely voters were supporting Biden, while 41% were backing Trump. Last week's national poll had Biden ahead by 12 points. U.S. judge strikes Tennessee abortion law requiring 48-hour waiting period

A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday struck down a Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, saying it placed an unconstitutional burden on women. The law, which went into effect in 2015, required abortion providers to inform patients of the risks and wait at least 48 hours before proceeding, "to ensure that a consent for an abortion is truly informed consent." Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized a decision by Facebook and Twitter to limit the distribution of a story in the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. "So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @nypost," Trump wrote in a tweet. Democratic challenger edges further ahead in Arizona Senate race: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly pulled further ahead of Arizona Republican incumbent Martha McSally, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday, ratcheting up the risk to Republicans of losing control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 elections. There are about 12 competitive U.S. Senate races this year, 10 with vulnerable Republican incumbents and two with vulnerable Democrats. To have a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not. Top U.S. health official Fauci says Trump no longer coronavirus contagious: CBS interview

U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer capable of spreading the novel coronavirus and can attend a town hall on Thursday without putting others at risk, top U.S. public health official Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CBS Evening News. Fauci said that he and his colleague Clifford Lane at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) concluded this after reviewing all the COVID-19 tests taken by the president as well as an additional test conducted at an NIH laboratory.