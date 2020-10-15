COVID-19 tally in India breaches 73-lakh mark

Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 11:42 IST
India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 per cent.There are 812390 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested up to October 14 with 11,36,183 samples being tested on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. The 680 new fatalities include 158 from Maharashtra, 75 from Karnataka, 64 from West Bengal, 52 from Tamil Nadu, 44 from Delhi, 33 from Chhattisgarh, 31 from Punjab and 28 from Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 1,11,266 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 40,859 from Maharashtra followed by 10,423 from Tamil Nadu, 10,198 from Karnataka, 6,507 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,319 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,898 from Delhi, 5,808 from West Bengal, 3,925 from Punjab and 3,595 from Gujarat. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

