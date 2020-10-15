Czech PM to represent Poland at EU summit - PAP

Czech PM to represent Poland at EU summit - PAPReuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:28 IST
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will represent Warsaw at the European Union summit on Thursday and Friday, as Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki continues quarantine, Poland's PAP news agency quoted the government spokesman as saying.
Morawiecki has been in quarantine since Tuesday after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. The prime minister tested negative.
