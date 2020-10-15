Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Time is running out,' EU warns, urging measures to avoid new lockdowns

"Time is running out," said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, urging greater coordination in tracing infections. "Everyone's first priority should be to do what it takes to avoid the devastating consequences of generalised lockdowns." She also called on EU governments to adopt a common strategy for the roll out of vaccines as soon as they become available, giving priority to inoculations for the most vulnerable people. There is little time left for such preparations as the first such shots could be available at the beginning of next year, Kyriakides added.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:01 IST
'Time is running out,' EU warns, urging measures to avoid new lockdowns

The European Commission urged member nations on Thursday to step up preparations against the new surge of coronavirus infections and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available.

With new cases hitting about 100,000 daily, Europe has by a wide margin overtaken the United States, where an average of more than 51,000 COVID-19 infections is reported every day. "Time is running out," said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, urging greater coordination in tracing infections.

"Everyone's first priority should be to do what it takes to avoid the devastating consequences of generalised lockdowns." She also called on EU governments to adopt a common strategy for the roll out of vaccines as soon as they become available, giving priority to inoculations for the most vulnerable people.

There is little time left for such preparations as the first such shots could be available at the beginning of next year, Kyriakides added. Health policy is a national prerogative in the 27-country bloc and the EU Commission can only make recommendations for common measures.

Hospitals and vaccination services should be properly staffed with skilled workers equipped with necessary protective gear, the Commission said, urging governments to avoid the shortages evidenced when the epidemic flared in March. Vaccines should be made available first to the most vulnerable groups, which include healthcare and long-term care facility workers, people over 60, those with chronic diseases, essential workers, and more disadvantaged socio-economic groups.

A conservative estimate the Commission made in July puts people belonging to "priority groups" at more than 200 million among a total EU population of 450 million. But on Thursday Kyriakides said the portion of the EU population to be prioritised would be decided depending on the vaccines that could be available.

The Commission also called on EU governments to prepare for the possible distribution of vaccines that may need to be stored at extremely low temperatures. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EPCA says no relaxation for housing societies to use gensets

A Supreme Court-appointed pollution monitoring authority made it clear on Thursday that it will not allow any relaxation, except for essential services, in banning the use of electricity generators in Delhi-NCR and asked people to question ...

Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace. Turkey denied the a...

12 schools run by CNI to move SC against HC order of minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

Twelve private schools run by the Church of North India Kolkata Diocese, have decided to move the Supreme Court against the recent order of Calcutta High Court asking 145 private schools to offer a minimum 20 percent reduction in fees acros...

Rahul Gandhi's virtual school inauguration not held as Wayanad administration refuses permission

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday alleged that the Wayanad district administration had not granted permission for the online inauguration of a school here by Rahul Gandhi, MP, as prior consent was not sought. Senior party leader and Wayana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020