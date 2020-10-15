Left Menu
Czechs plan first field hospital as COVID-19 infections soar

The Czech Republic will start building capacity for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals, officials said on Thursday, as the country grapples with the fastest rate of infections in Europe, putting healthcare under severe strain.

15-10-2020
The Czech Republic will start building capacity for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals, officials said on Thursday, as the country grapples with the fastest rate of infections in Europe, putting healthcare under severe strain. Coronavirus cases have nearly doubled in October alone to a total so far of 139,290 since the pandemic erupted in March. The Health Ministry reported 9,544 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally so far.

The central European country, with a population of 10.7 million, is recording the continent's fastest per capita rise in infections and deaths from the respiratory disease, forcing hospitals to scramble to free up space. The number of patients needing care has more than doubled since Oct. 4 to a current count of 2,678, of which a fifth need intensive care. COVID-related deaths have climbed to 1,172, up 75% this month.

The head of the Czech Medical Chamber pleaded on Thursday with doctors who have left to work abroad to return home to help as the number of infections among healthcare workers rises. The government was also drawing up plans for makeshift hospitals. Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told CTK news agency the army would start building an area for 500 hospital beds at the Letnany fairground in Prague from Saturday.

The army said on Twitter that existing buildings at the site would be used and military medical staff made available. Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters earlier that extra capacity was needed and that the state would purchase 4,000 beds from hospital and nursing bed maker LINET.

"We don't have time, the outlook is not good. These numbers are catastrophic," Babis said. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told news website novinky.cz that Prague had an agreement with neighbouring Germany to use some of its healthcare capacity if needed.

The German state of Bavaria will take some Czech patients into its intensive care units, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder told a news conference on Thursday. Earlier this week, Czech authorities shut down restaurants, bars and clubs and shifted schools to distance learning.

The government has also urged people to stay home as it seeks to avoid a full-scale lockdown as in the spring, when most shops were also ordered close and the economy contracted at a record pace.

