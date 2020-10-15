FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:12 IST
Tighter controls could save hundreds of thousands of lives across Europe before February, the World Health Organization said, as the continent battles an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. With new infections hitting about 100,000 daily, Europe has by a wide margin overtaken the United States.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The European Commission urged member nations to step up preparations and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available. * Police raided the homes and offices of France's health minister and its public health director in a probe into the authorities' COVID-19 response.

* The Czech Republic is planning its first field hospital as the country grapples with the fastest rate of infections in Europe, putting healthcare under severe strain. * Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia reported record figures of daily infections.

AMERICAS * President Donald Trump cited what he said was his son's mild bout of the virus as a reason why American schools should reopen as soon as possible.

* Mexico's death tally is nearing 85,000, including 1,744 health workers, while business tycoon and billionaire Ricardo Salinas said he had contracted COVID-19. * Central America's complex migration machinery is reactivating, smugglers, experts and migrants say, as the collapse of regional economies pushes families deeper into poverty.

* Argentina's football league will restart on Oct. 30 after a seven-month hiatus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* On track to overtake the United States with the world's most infections, India is bracing for a surge in coming weeks as it heads into its main holiday season with an economy freed of restrictions. * A U.N. human rights official called for an urgent easing of sanctions on North Korea, which may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown.

* Hong Kong and Singapore will set up a travel bubble as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* An extra 10,000 children per month may die this year from malnutrition due to the crisis, the head of the WHO warned, with sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia worst-hit. * South Africa will extend a special COVID-19 grant by a further three months, its president said, while unveiling an economic recovery plan.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * WHO has so far left the question of financial claims from unexpected vaccine side-effects unresolved as it seeks to ensure shots are fairly distributed worldwide.

* Sanofi and Translate Bio's clinical vaccine trials could begin before the year's end after positive results from animal tests * Germany signed fast test supply deals with Abbot, Roche and Healthineers.

* Oxford scientists have developed 5-minute COVID-19 antigen test, which they say could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street was set to follow a tumbling Europe lower on Thursday, as reassuring earnings from bank heavyweight Morgan Stanley were overshadowed by the failure of U.S. policymakers to agree a fiscal boost to counter fallout from COVID-19. * The U.S. treasury secretary urged the IMF and World Bank to work judiciously within their existing resources to fight COVID-19 and urged G20 countries to endorse a proposed debt restructuring framework.

* Spain said it would issue debt to compensate for any delay in the approval and disbursement of EU rescue funds. * Italy will spend 10 billion euros on furlough schemes and tax breaks in the south, government sources said.

* Kenya's economy saw its first quarterly contraction since 2008. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Alex Richardson)

