Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is being treated for coronavirus improved on Thursday and was administered music therapy and phsiotherapy, a senior physician at the health facility where he is being treated said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:23 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is being treated for coronavirus improved on Thursday and was administered music therapy and phsiotherapy, a senior physician at the health facility where he is being treated said. The doctors are monitoring him closely as the 85-year-old thespian's comorbidities are a matter of concern, he said.

Chatterjee had tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday and has been shifted to a non-COVID ITU. "Mr Chatterjee had no fever in the last 36 hours. He had a sound sleep in the night. He has been administered music therapy aiming to improve his condition. He is responding to verbal commands and that is a very good sign," a doctor treating him at the private hospital here said.

"He is, however, is still confused, mildly agitated, quite arousable with involuntary limb movements but no focal seizures," he said. "We will continue neuro assessment and rectification of encephalopathy. At the moment invasive airway protection is not required because Mr Chatterjee's neurological status is improving. Treatment for his secondary infection will be continued," he added.

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Two days after heavy rains, Hyderabad limps back to normalcy; relief operations underway

After being battered by torrential rains that triggered one of the worst floods in recent times and claimed 50 lives, the city and other parts of Telangana were returning to normalcy on Thursday with relief measures being stepped up by the ...

50 people died in heavy rains, flash floods in Telangana

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday. Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC area, offici...

Rains claim 27 lives in three western Maharashtra districts

At least27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts of Western Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. Over 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places in these three districts. State capital Mumbai...

EU parliament chief asks leaders for more money to unlock EU recovery package

European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the blocs next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the blocs recession-torn economies. Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020