Nepal’s coronavirus tally jumps to 1,21,745

Nepal’s coronavirus caseload on Thursday climbed to 1,21,745 with 3,749 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. As many as 3,564 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

So far, 84,518 people have recovered from the infection. With the death of 19 people, the death toll reached 694, it said.

There are currently 36,533 active patients undergoing treatment across the country..