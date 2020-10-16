FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

New coronavirus cases rose to record levels in the U.S. Midwest, while Europe continued to battle an exponential surge in infections, with the caseloads in France and Italy hitting all-time highs and London poised to enter a tighter lockdown.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Commission urged member nations to step up preparations and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available. * The Polish government urged its citizens to stay at home and ordered new national restrictions after cases rose by 24% to a record.

* Police raided the homes and offices of France's health minister, its public health director and former prime minister as a judicial investigation into the government's response to the coronavirus crisis deepened. * The Czech Republic will start building capacity for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals, as the country faces the fastest rate of infections in Europe.

* Hospitals in the Netherlands said they would ask their German counterparts to take patients after the number of those hospitalised with coronavirus doubled in the past week. AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump said he is willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion for a COVID-19 relief deal with Democrats in the U.S. Congress, but the idea was shot down by his fellow Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent measures to stem local outbreaks have prompted demands from Catholics and Jews that courts void the restrictions because they limit religious freedom.

ASIA-PACIFIC * On track to overtake the United States with the world's most infections, India is bracing for a surge in coming weeks as it heads into its main holiday season with an economy freed of restrictions.

* A U.N. human rights official called for an urgent easing of sanctions on North Korea, which may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa will embark on a massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, unveiling a plan to return Africa's most industrialised economy to growth. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir had no substantial effect on COVID-19 patients' chances of survival, a clinical trial by the World Health Organization (WHO) has found, the Financial Times reported. * WHO has so far left the question of financial claims from unexpected vaccine side-effects unresolved as it seeks to ensure shots are fairly distributed worldwide.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, stoking fears the pandemic was inflicting lasting damage to the labor market.

* Speeding up the recovery from the coronavirus recession can add $9 trillion in global income by 2025, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Alex Richardson and Anil D'Silva)