Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain moves closer to COVID-19 vaccine trials that infect volunteers

Critics say deliberately infecting someone with a potentially deadly disease for which there is currently no effective treatment is unethical. Any human challenge trials conducted in Britain would have to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the healthcare regulator that looks into safety, ethics and protocol.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:56 IST
Britain moves closer to COVID-19 vaccine trials that infect volunteers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"Human challenge" trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines, where volunteers are deliberately infected with the disease, could become a reality after a British biotech firm said it was in advanced talks with the government to create and provide strains of the virus. Preliminary work for the trials, which aim to speed up the process of determining the efficacy of a vaccine candidate, is being carried out by hVIVO, a unit of pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan, the company said.

"We are in discussions with numerous parties including the UK government around a COVID-19 challenge study, and once any of those contracts are signed we will make an announcement," said Open Orphan's executive chairman, Cathal Friel. If agreed, this would involve creating a human challenge study model that could be used should such trials gain ethical and safety approval from regulators.

The UK government's department for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) was not immediately available for comment. Supporters of human challenge trials say they are a good way to cut short the often lengthy process of testing potential vaccines on tens of thousands of volunteers in the real world who go about normal life and are monitored to see if they contract the disease or are protected from it.

In these tightly-controlled trials, volunteers are given a vaccine and then about a month later are deliberately infected with the disease under controlled conditions. They are then isolated in a quarantine facility and monitored to see if they become sick or if the vaccine protects them. Critics say deliberately infecting someone with a potentially deadly disease for which there is currently no effective treatment is unethical.

Any human challenge trials conducted in Britain would have to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the healthcare regulator that looks into safety, ethics and protocol. (Editing by Pravin Char and Carmel Crimmins)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

55 dead, 7 missing in central Vietnam's floods, natural disasters

Floods and other natural disasters triggered by heavy downpours have killed 55 people and left seven others missing in central Vietnam over the past 10 days, the countrys Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Contro...

4 killed, 3 injured in autorickshaw-motorcycle collision in Bengal

Four persons have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a motorcycle on National Highway 81 in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. The accident took place in Sreepur Milanpal...

Britain's John Lewis announces $1.3 billion recovery plan

Britains John Lewis Partnership will invest 1 billion pounds 1.3 billion to expand its online business and improve its stores, and will diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profits, it said on Friday.Deta...

Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain, Morgan takes charge

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. Karthik told the KKR m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020