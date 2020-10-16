FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump called for a big stimulus to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19, as the country's tally of infections surpassed eight million while reporting record spikes in several states.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:35 IST
The European Medicines Agency could approve three COVID-19 vaccines early next year, while Pfizer plans to apply for U.S. emergency use of its vaccine candidate as early as November.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.
* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE
* EU leaders agreed to hold video conferences almost on a weekly basis to coordinate national measures against the pandemic. * The Kremlin said it was worried by the record surge in Russia's COVID-19 cases, but that the situation was still under control.
* Switzerland signed a contract for up to 5.3 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed and tested by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. * Serbia ordered the mandatory wearing of masks at all times outside the home and introduced other measures to deal with the spread of coronavirus.
* The Czech healthcare system faces a difficult few weeks ahead but is not threatened by collapse, health officials said after another daily record in new cases. AMERICAS
* U.S. President Donald Trump called for a big stimulus to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19, as the country's tally of infections surpassed eight million while reporting record spikes in several states. * Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after he flew earlier this week with a person who subsequently tested positive.
* Mexico's death toll surpassed 85,000 after it reported 387 additional fatalities along with 5,514 new cases. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Japan's prime minister vowed to do "whatever it takes" to organize the Tokyo Olympics next year. * The Philippines' coronavirus task force has lifted a ban on overseas travel for Filipino tourists.
* Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus outbreak. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* South Africa will embark on massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, unveiling a plan to return Africa's most industrialized economy to growth. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* "Human challenge" trials of potential vaccines, where volunteers are deliberately infected with the disease, could become a reality after a British biotech firm said it was in advanced talks with the government to create and provide strains of the virus. * A WHO trial that concluded Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir did not significantly help COVID-19 patients is reliable, a scientist who evaluated the data said, as the U.S. company criticized its methodology.
* Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar said a clinical trial of its cancer drug Aplidin to treat adult patients with COVID-19 was successful and it now aims to start phase III trials. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Financial markets remained shaky as hopes for a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus met fears that social restrictions to tackle the pandemic would undermine the economic recovery. * Oil prices were dragged down by concerns that a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States is curtailing demand in the regions, while a stronger U.S. dollar also added to the pressure.
* Japan's finance minister brushed aside some ruling party lawmakers' calls for a big extra stimulus budget, saying the situation was different from earlier this year.
ALSO READ
Czech PM Babis urges EU leaders to discuss pandemic shortfalls
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
Prez wishes Donald Trump, Melania speedy recovery after they tested COVID-19 positive
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus