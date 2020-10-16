Punjab reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 507 new cases

Twenty-six more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Punjab, taking the death toll to 3,980, while 507 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,26,737 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin. Six deaths were reported from Amritsar, five from Ludhiana, three from Jalandhar, two each from Ferozepur, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, and one each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Pathankot, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Ludhiana (68), Patiala (60) and Jalandhar (54). There are 6,592 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 979 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons in the state to 1,16,165. Twenty-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 147 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 22,74,772 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said..