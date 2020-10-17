Sikkim reports 31 fresh COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
As per the district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim reported 2572 cases followed by 706 in South Sikkim, 159 in West Sikkim and 13 in North Sikkim. The mountain state has 295 active cases, he said adding 81 others have migrated from the state.

Updated: 17-10-2020
Sikkim reported 31 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the past one day taking the tally in the state to 3531, an official said on Friday. A total of 3096 people have recovered from the disease, while the number of fatalities is 59 so far, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of 25 positive cases, while South Sikkim accounted for four cases and West Sikkim and North Sikkim reported one case each during the time. As per the district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim reported 2572 cases followed by 706 in South Sikkim, 159 in West Sikkim and 13 in North Sikkim.

The mountain state has 295 active cases, he said adding 81 others have migrated from the state. Sikkim has tested 53, 814 samples so far, Bhutia said.

