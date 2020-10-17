Left Menu
Development News Edition

Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests

The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested before the Pujas but in many districts, they are refusing to do so, officials said. "We have received complaints that priests do not want to get tested but if they do not do so and even if one of them is positive, he will infect so many devotees over four days," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference here.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:15 IST
Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The Assam government on Saturday urged priests in the state to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the Durga Puja to ensure that devotees are not infected with the virus. The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested before the Pujas but in many districts, they are refusing to do so, officials said.

"We have received complaints that priests do not want to get tested but if they do not do so and even if one of them is positive, he will infect so many devotees over four days," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference here. The organisers have pointed out that if the tests are conducted on Panchami (the fifth day when the rituals begin) and a priest is positive, then it will be very difficult to find a replacement.

"If that is a problem, then the priests can be tested before Panchami but they must do it or else the situation may again take a turn for the worse," Sarma said. The minister said the state government has directed that all puja pandals must close its gates by 9.30 pm but on some days, the timings of the rituals associated with the Pujas extend beyond that and on such days, it may remain open.

He said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved with the decline in both the positivity rate and the number of cases. "We have to be very careful during the Durga Puja and follow diligently the set protocols for the occasion so that the declining trend continues," he said.

"The recovery rate in the state has also improved to over 85 per cent and if we maintain social distancing, wear masks, frequently use sanitisers and follow the protocols during the Durga Puja, then there is not much to fear," he added..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Two illegally constructed houses sealed in Jammu

Jammu Development Authority JDA on Saturday sealed two illegally constructed houses here, a spokesperson said. Located at Chowadhi area, both the houses were constructed without any valid building permission from the competent authority, th...

Magazine alleges police detained, assaulted its journalist; Police denies charge

The Caravan magazine has alleged that police detained and assaulted their journalist while he was reporting a protest in North Delhis Model Town, but the police denied the charge and asserted that it acted as per law. In a tweet, the magazi...

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Yesterdays well-mar...

Transit shutdowns fail to deter Thai pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand staged a fourth straight day of high-profile protests in the capital on Saturday, thwarting efforts by the authorities to stop them, including a shutdown of the citys mass transit systems. Unlike protests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020