Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur's COVID-19 count goes up by 540; tally crosses 90,000

With the detection of 540 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district crossed that 90,000 mark on Saturday, an official said. As many as 13 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the toll to 2,925, the official said. Of the 90,301 cases recorded in the district so far, 80,643 patients have recovered from the infection, while 6,733 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:15 IST
Nagpur's COVID-19 count goes up by 540; tally crosses 90,000

With the detection of 540 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district crossed that 90,000 mark on Saturday, an official said. As many as 13 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the toll to 2,925, the official said.

Of the 90,301 cases recorded in the district so far, 80,643 patients have recovered from the infection, while 6,733 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said. Out the 2,925 deaths, Nagpur city alone accounted for 2,056 casualties, while the remaining were from rural areas and outside the district, he added.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: I get very stressed like any player while chasing, says De Villiers

AB de Villiers 55 off 22 balls guided Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals but the right-handed batsman has revealed that he feels very very nervous chasing the target. RCB needed 35 runs from the last...

ICC delegation to visit Sudan to discuss case against Bashir

An International Criminal Court delegation is to visit Sudan to discuss the cases of ousted president Omar al-Bashir and other former officials, the government on Saturday.The delegation, led by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, will discuss coope...

Maha rain fury: CM to visit Solapur, Osmanabad on Mon-Tue

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray will tour rain-affected areas of Solapur on Mondayand Osmanabad on Tuesday, an official saidHeavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 livesin Maharashtras Pune division, of which Solapur is a...

Rotor blade of chopper that flew Union minister to poll rally damaged at Patna airport; no casualty

The rotor blade of the helicopter that flew Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to a poll rally in Bihar was damaged at the Patna airport on Saturday after he disembarked from the aircraft, his office said. The incident occurred after Prasad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020