Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal reports record 3,865 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

West Bengal currently has 33,121 active cases, while 2,77,940 people have recovered from the disease. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas reported 15 fresh fatalities each, followed by Howrah at seven, and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Hooghly at four each, the bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:16 IST
West Bengal reports record 3,865 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 3,17,053 on Saturday after the state reported a record spike of 3,865 fresh cases, maintaining a rising trend for the fifth consecutive day, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll rose to 5,992 as 61 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin also said that 3,183 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours in the state and the discharge rate now stands at 87.66 per cent. West Bengal currently has 33,121 active cases, while 2,77,940 people have recovered from the disease.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas reported 15 fresh fatalities each, followed by Howrah at seven, and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Hooghly at four each, the bulletin said. East Medinipur district accounted for three deaths, while two each were recorded in Malda, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts and one each in West Bardhaman, West Medinipur and Darjeeling, it said.

Of the 61 deaths, 53 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The new cases included 792 from North 24 Parganas, 784 from Kolkata, 253 from South 24 Parganas and 245 from Howrah, the bulletin said.

Since Friday, 43,428 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 39,47,750, it added..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah asserts: Nitish to be next CM of Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state. Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.There is ...

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this years Giro dItalia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.The time trial wor...

Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to t...

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

The Nigerian army will begin a two-month national exercise, it said on Saturday, while denying the move was part of any security response to recent widespread demonstrations against alleged police brutality.Operation Crocodile Smile would r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020